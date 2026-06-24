OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Olean man's family is offering $15,000 for any information after a hit-and-run left him in critical condition over the weekend.

According to Olean PD, the incident happened on Saturday around 2:45 a.m. near the Delaware and Queen Street intersection. An E-bike rider, now identified as Nick Meyer, sustained serious injuries.

"If anybody has any information, I don't care, just anything," Luke Meyer, Nick's brother, told WKBW. "We're talking about a human life here, left for dead on the side of the road. If anybody has anything, that reward would 100% be provided to them."

Luke told me investigators believe Nick was hit from behind by the vehicle.

GoFundMe Nick Meyer, was struck by a vehicle and left in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Olean over the weekend.

Another family member of Nick's, Jack Gibbons, took to social media:

"All of our worlds have been turned upside down. We are angry, confused, sad and are asking for justice and answers," Gibbons wrote. "In the middle of the night, with no one around to witness or help, a driver struck Nick while he was riding his bike home from work. Did they stop? Did they try to help? Did they see what they did, get scared and ran? Did they even bother to look back?"

WATCH: Family of Olean man demands answers after hit-and-run

Family of Olean man demands answers after hit-and-run

As the family awaits Nick's recovery, the community has stepped up. Currently, donations for medical and travel expenses are being collected in-person at The Wing Bar & Grill, located at 313 Main Street. A GoFundMe has also been established.

Additionally, a benefit is set for August 15 at House's Parkwood. If you have any basket raffle or monetary contributions, please contact Gillian Thompson at (716) 307-8398.

Adam Beam Any information related to the investigation of a ht-and-run that left Olean resident Nick Meyer on Saturday, June 21, should contact Olean PD at (716) 376-5678.

"He needs prayers and a lot, that's what he needs, and it's a big thank you to the community. Keep praying for him. Don't stop praying and pray for a lead to an arrest for somebody who did this terrible thing to him," Luke said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Olean PD at (716) 376-5678. Additionally, the Meyers family said they can be contacted directly as well with information if individuals are not comfortable speaking with law enforcement.