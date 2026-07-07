Olean hit-and-run victim Nick Meyer dies from injuries; family continues search for suspect

OLEAN, NY — The family of Nick Meyer, the Olean man severely injured in a June hit-and-run, has confirmed his passing over the weekend.

According to Olean police, the incident occurred on Saturday, June 20, around 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of Delaware and Queen streets. An E-bike rider, later identified as Meyer, sustained serious injuries.

As of July 7, there has been no update from Olean PD on the investigation.

"Not the update we wanted to make: It’s with great sadness that our family makes the announcement of the passing of my brother Nick Meyer," Kyle Meyer, Nick's brother, wrote on Facebook Sunday. "Please keep our family in prayer during this time. More details to follow."

Kyle Meyer/Facebook A graphic made announcing the passing of Olean resident Nick Meyer, who was severely injured in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday, June 20.

He added, "Psalm 34:18: The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit."

Following the June incident, the family is offering $15,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

"If anybody has any information, I don't care, just anything," Luke Meyer, Nick's brother, told WKBW in June. "We're talking about a human life here, left for dead on the side of the road. If anybody has anything, that reward would 100% be provided to them."

On Tuesday, Kyle posted this additional message:

Over the last several weeks, our community has rallied around our family in ways we’ll never be able to fully express. The prayers, the calls, the messages, the tears, and the love shown by friends, family, and even complete strangers have carried us through some of the darkest days of our lives. We are forever grateful.



In the days ahead, we will gather to celebrate the life of my brother, Nicholas “Nick” Grant Meyer. He deserves to be remembered well because he brought life into every room he entered. He loved deeply, laughed loudly, and left an unforgettable mark on everyone who knew him. But as we honor his life, we will also continue to fight for what he deserves justice.



Nick was killed, Murdered in a hit-and-run and left lying in the street for dead. Someone knows what happened. Someone has the missing piece. Someone has remained silent long enough.



Today, our family is asking for your help.



Please flood Facebook with your favorite pictures and memories of Nick using the hashtag #JusticeForNick. Please tag the City of Olean, NY Police Department in your posts so this case continues to stay in front of our community.



This town has talked. We’ve heard names. Some names have been mentioned more than once. If you know something ANYTHING now is the time to come forward.



If you live anywhere near the area where the accident occurred in Olean, New York, please check your Ring cameras, security cameras, dash cams, or any video footage you may still have. Even the smallest detail could make the difference. (The details are in the channel 4 news article in the comments.)



Our family is still offering a $15,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Nick wasn’t just another headline. He was a beloved son, a father, a brother, an uncle, and a loyal friend. He mattered. His life mattered. Our family deserves answers.



If you have any information, or footage please contact Sgt. Edwards with the Olean Police Department immediately. (716)-376-5672



Please continue to pray for our family, continue to share Nick’s story, and continue to stand with us until justice is served. Kyle Meyer, brother of Nick Meyer

Anyone with information is asked to contact Olean PD at (716) 376-5678. Additionally, the Meyers family said they can be contacted directly as well with information if individuals are not comfortable speaking with law enforcement.

A GoFundMe has also been established.