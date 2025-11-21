NYS DEC and DOH lift recreational use advisory for Ischua Creek, data shows conditions have improved

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and New York State Department of Health (DOH) announced that the recreational use advisory for Ischua Creek in Cattaraugus County has been lifted.

According to officials, water quality sampling and data collection show conditions have improved, allowing for a return to normal fishing/fish consumption, boating, and swimming.

In August, the DEC issued the advisory and launched an investigation into a fish kill along the creek, a popular recreational waterway in Cattaraugus County. DEC officials were on site collecting samples and surveying the affected area in hopes of pinpointing the source.

Shortly after, the DEC directed the Great Lakes Cheese facility in Franklinville to take immediate actions to address impacts related to the discharge of organic waste to Ischua Creek.

The DEC later said it determined that impacts were caused by "discharges from a catastrophic failure of the Great Lakes Cheese facility’s operations."

In October, the DEC announced Great Lakes Cheese was ordered to pay $475,000 in penalties and take corrective actions related to the discharge in the creek.

“Lifting the recreational advisory reflects the months of hard work by DEC staff to diligently chronicle creek impacts and collaborate to bring Great Lakes Cheese into full compliance. Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s direction, DEC took decisive steps to hold Great Lakes Cheese accountable and we are committed to continuing our stringent oversight of the facility to help ensure the long-term protection and restoration of the creek.” - New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton

WATCH: Great Lakes Cheese ordered to pay $475Kin penalties, take corrective actions related to Ischua Creek

Great Lakes Cheese ordered to pay $475K, take corrective actions related to Ischua Creek

Great Lakes Cheese issued the following statement in October:

“Great Lakes Cheese realizes that the impacts on Ishcua Creek created significant concerns across the community, including among our neighbors, customers and our hard-working Franklinville employee-owners. We apologize to everyone affected.



As a result of our agreement with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, we will soon begin the process of re-starting our discharge under a controlled process. We will be doing so in compliance with all state and federal regulatory requirements.



Thanks to our close collaboration with the DEC throughout the last several weeks, we are pleased to be moving forward in a positive direction. We recognize the need to work every day to earn the trust of our stakeholders and community.



Great Lakes Cheese remains committed to maintaining environmentally responsible operations that support more than 500 local employee-owners, dozens of New York family dairies, and the broader Farmersville and Franklinville communities.”

Residents in the area were very outspoken about the fish kill, and there was a protest outside the Great Lakes Cheese facility on September 5.

WATCH: 'What's in the water?': Community protests outside Great Lakes Cheese facility in Franklinville

'What's in the water?': Community protests outside Great Lakes Cheese facility in Franklinville

You can find more information on the DEC's website here.