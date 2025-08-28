FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has launched an investigation into a significant fish kill along Ischua Creek, a popular recreational waterway in Cattaraugus County.

It has raised concerns throughout the Franklinville community, and the exact cause remains unknown.

DEC officials were on site Thursday, collecting samples and surveying the affected area in hopes of pinpointing the source.

“This is the first time I have seen anything like this happen,” said Franklinville resident Tessa Palix.

While she hasn’t personally spotted dead fish, she has heard growing concern among neighbors.

“You know, concern for wildlife, concern for whether it's polluting anybody's drinking water, sinking into the water tables, into people’s wells," Palix said.

WATCH: 'It's concerning': Large fish kill along Ischua Creek in Cattaraugus County under investigation

'It's concerning': Large fish kill along Ischua Creek in Cattaraugus County under investigation

The DEC, along with the state Department of Health, issued a joint advisory Thursday urging the public to avoid all contact with the creek downstream of Franklinville.

That includes recreational activities such as fishing, boating, and swimming. Authorities have emphasized that, at this time, there is no evidence of any impact on public drinking water.

You can read the full statement below:

"The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), in coordination with the New York State Department of Health (DOH) and Cattaraugus County officials, is actively investigating a potential organic waste discharge into Ischua Creek in Franklinville and a significant fish and wildlife die-off.



“DEC is working with State and local partners to lead a comprehensive investigation into the die-off of multiple species in Ischua Creek and any other potential environmental impacts,” DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said. “We are advising the public not to fish or recreate in the affected area while DEC takes all actions necessary to ensure protection of public health and the environment.”



“The Department of Health is closely coordinating with DEC and local partners to monitor this potential discharge in Ischua Creek,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “While there has been a serious impact to fish and wildlife, at this time there is no indication of any effect on public drinking water supplies. We will continue to monitor these developments and provide guidance when more information is available as protecting the health of New Yorkers remains our top priority.”



On August 26, 2025, DEC received reports of a large fish kill in the creek in Franklinville. DEC field teams immediately responded and are closely monitoring water quality, tracking downstream of Franklinville, and assessing impacts to aquatic life. Staff observed multiple types of dead aquatic species in the area.



At this time, there is no indication of impacts to public drinking water supplies. Local water systems have been notified and are taking precautionary monitoring steps. Agencies are fully evaluating any potential impacts to private wells downstream of the affected areas.



Out of an abundance of caution, the public is advised to avoid all contact with Ischua Creek downstream of Franklinville, including recreational uses such as fishing/fish consumption, boating, and swimming, until further notice.



The public is encouraged to report unusual fish and wildlife observations to DEC Region 9 Fisheries at fwfish9@dec.ny.gov. People should limit contact with dead wildlife and keep domestic animals and livestock away from the creek. If removal of carcasses is deemed necessary, as always when handling dead animals, wear disposable gloves, a mask, and eye protection. Avoid direct contact with the carcass or carcass fluids by using a shovel and washing hands and clothing immediately after with soap and hot water. For more information about animal health see https://dec.ny.gov/nature/wildlife-health/animal-diseases.



Protecting the health of New Yorkers and the environment is the top priority and DEC will oversee the implementation of any corrective actions required. The investigation into the cause is ongoing and more details will be provided as they become available."

In response, some residents like Palix said they’re taking no chances.

“I’m avoiding the water for sure, definitely not getting in there until they can figure out where it is coming from," Palix said. "Thankfully, being north and not having any dead fish in our creek, I think we’re safe, but we also keep our dogs out of the water as well.”

Franklinville Town Supervisor Catie Campbell said they are actively monitoring the situation in coordination with state agencies.

“I know this is currently raising some concerns in the community,” Campbell said. “While the DEC is doing their job, we strongly advise avoiding the area affected until more information is available. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as the situation continues to be addressed. The town remains dedicated to supporting the DEC’s efforts.”

wkbw

“You definitely don’t want your kids playing in the creek anymore, that’s for sure,” Palix said.

As the investigation continues, environmental specialists are urging caution and promising transparency.

Governor Kathy Hochul issued the following statement on Thursday: