Great Lakes Cheese ordered to pay $475K in penalties, take corrective actions related to Ischua Creek

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced Great Lakes Cheese has been ordered to pay $475,000 in penalties and take corrective actions related to discharge in Ischua Creek.

In August, the DEC launched an investigation into a fish kill along the creek, a popular recreational waterway in Cattaraugus County. DEC officials were on site collecting samples and surveying the affected area in hopes of pinpointing the source.

Now, the DEC said it has determined that impacts were caused by "discharges from a catastrophic failure of the Great Lakes Cheese facility’s operations."

According to the DEC, the enforcement requires significant operational changes and full compliance with water quality, air quality, and chemical and petroleum requirements, enhanced real-time water quality monitoring to further protect the creek and other actions closely overseen by DEC.

"Great Lakes Cheese violated the environmental laws and permits in place to protect the region’s precious natural resources and under Governor Kathy Hochul’s direction, DEC took quick and decisive action to hold the company accountable. DEC’s enforcement action not only secures a large fine but also requires a project that will benefit environmental quality in the community and help it heal from the significant loss of tens of thousands of fish and other aquatic species. I applaud DEC staff and our partners for the diligent chronicling of creek impacts, collaborating on requirements to bring operations into compliance and help local farmers, and continuing our stringent oversight of the facility.” - New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton

The DEC said it also intends to pursue a Natural Resources Damage claim against Great Lakes Cheese "to ensure restoration of the impacted section of Ischua Creek."

Great Lakes Cheese issued the following statement on Monday:

“Great Lakes Cheese realizes that the impacts on Ishcua Creek created significant concerns across the community, including among our neighbors, customers and our hard-working Franklinville employee-owners. We apologize to everyone affected.



As a result of our agreement with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, we will soon begin the process of re-starting our discharge under a controlled process. We will be doing so in compliance with all state and federal regulatory requirements.



Thanks to our close collaboration with the DEC throughout the last several weeks, we are pleased to be moving forward in a positive direction. We recognize the need to work every day to earn the trust of our stakeholders and community.



Great Lakes Cheese remains committed to maintaining environmentally responsible operations that support more than 500 local employee-owners, dozens of New York family dairies, and the broader Farmersville and Franklinville communities.”

Residents in the area have been very outspoken about the fish kill, and there was a protest outside the Great Lakes Cheese facility on September 5.

