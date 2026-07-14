BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo School Board accepted the unexpected resignation of Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga Monday night during a special session, effective immediately, after emerging from a two-hour, closed-door executive session.

Dr. Mubenga had served just 11 months in the role. No explanation was given for his departure.

The board voted to accept the resignation without public comment, leaving teachers, union leaders, and parents demanding answers.

"The public, and especially our children, students, and their parents, we should have an explanation," Buffalo school teacher Marc Bruno said.

Bruno, a Riverside School teacher, told me he was shocked by the announcement and is calling on the board to be transparent about the circumstances surrounding Mubenga's exit.

WKBW Buffalo school teacher Marc Bruno remarked.

"Unless there's non-disclosure agreements, we should know what happened. Why did he leave so early?" Bruno said.

I also spoke with Buffalo Teacher Federation President Rich Nigro, who told me he was blindsided by the resignation, noting he had met with Mubenga earlier Monday for contract talks.

"Completely caught off guard," Nigro said. "It was not something that was expected.”

WKBW Buffalo Teacher Federation President Rich Nigro.

According to Nigro, nothing was said during the meeting that suggested what was coming.

"Nothing that took place in that meeting would have led me to believe, to expect, the announcement that we got last night," Nigro said.

WATCH: Reaction to BPS Superintendent's unexpected resignation

'We should have an explanation': Reaction to BPS Superintendent's unexpected resignation

Mubenga's resignation comes just one month after the board announced one of its members faces sexual harassment allegations. Several other high-profile departures have also rocked the district in recent months.

"The district is in total chaos right now. I mean, you had the head legal counsel resign, with two other lawyers from the North District resigning at the same time. You had a very well-respected associate superintendent, Karen Murray, resign. You had the North District board member resigned," Bruno explained.

Mubenga's contract paid him $258,000 per year. His contract required 90 days' advance notice of a resignation, but the board agreed to waive that requirement. The contract does not include a severance or buyout agreement, meaning taxpayers will not be responsible for any separation payment.

Board member Stephon Wright thanked Mubenga on social media for his service but declined an interview request. Other board members did not respond to requests for comments.

The board appointed Dr. Ebony Prophet-Bullock as interim superintendent. She has served as the district's chief accountability officer.

WKBW Dr. Ebony Prophet-Bullock was named as interim superintendent.

The big question now is whether the school board will reveal any information about why Mubenga resigned when it meets in regular session Wednesday night, which will be held at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts. Board members meet at 4 p.m. in executive session, followed by the 5:30 public session.

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