Buffalo school board member resigns, citing governance, transparency, accountability concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Board of Education is dealing with another shakeup just one week after its final board meeting of the year.

Board Member At-Large Cindi McEachon announced her resignation Wednesday, after serving on the board since 2023.

McEachon released the following statement upon her resignation.

"Serving as the North District Representative on the Buffalo Board of Education since January 2023 has been a privilege, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have represented the students, families and residents of the North District.

After much reflection on what truly matters to me and the standards believe public service requires, I have made the difficult decision to submit my resignation from the Board, effective immediately. This was not an easy decision. However, I have serious concerns about the Board's current governance practices and whether transparency, accountability and collaboration are being upheld in a way that serves students, families and the public. Effective public service requires public trust, and at this time, I do not believe the Board is operating in a manner that consistently supports sound decision-making or the best interests of the district.



I respect my colleagues and understand the complexity of the work ahead, but I also believe it is important to be honest about the standards required for effective governance. My hope is that this moment provides an opportunity for reflection and meaningful improvement in how the Board conducts its work. I want to thank the students, families, educators and community members who have trusted me, supported me and shared their voices with me during my time on the Board. It has been an honor to serve you." - Cindi McEachon, former board member At-Large of the Buffalo Board of Education

McEachon went on to say she has serious concerns about the board's current governance practices, whether it be about transparency, accountability and collaboration, in a way that serves students, families and the public.

I reached out to McEachon for an interview and am waiting to hear back.

BPS Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga, finishing up his first year as the leader of the district, released a statement saying in part:

"I extend my sincere gratitude to Cindi McEachon for her dedication to our students, staff, and whole school community during her more than three years serving as the North District Board of Education Representative. I want to personally thank Ms. McEachon for the trust she placed in me as part of the team that brought me to Buffalo to serve as superintendent of the Buffalo Public Schools. Her leadership helped strengthen our district and public education. On behalf of the Buffalo Public Schools, I wish her continued success in her future pursuits," Mubenga said.

Earlier this month, McEachon and fellow Board Member At-Large Larry Scott criticized BPS Board of Education leadership to the Buffalo News, saying they did not like how the sexual harassment allegations and the transparency of it all were handled, including the review process.

Last week, I attended the final Board of Education meeting of the year, where it was announced that the board is seeking to hire a third-party investigator to look into multiple allegations against a Buffalo school board member.

I reached out to Board President Dr. Kathy Evans-Brown about this. She sent this statement:

"The President and VP are the ones who have access to sensitive information at the onset in most situations," Evans-Brown said.

Evans-Brown declined to comment further.

I also reached out to Scott for an interview. He was not available on Wednesday, but released a statement in part:

"Cindi has been an asset on the board and as a North District representative. I believe her leadership was instrumental in finally launching the new food commissary and managing district-wide crises and leadership changes as Vice President of Executive Affairs last year. I fully understand why Cindi has reached this point of resigning and I share her concerns with board governance, transparency, and accountability, and the impact these concerns are having on staff and district operations," Scott said.