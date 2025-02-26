'This isn't the end': City assumes Cobblestone District buildings ownership, owner hopes to repeal again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A New York State court has denied a building owner's appeal, bringing the City of Buffalo one step closer to acquiring two historic properties in the Cobblestone District through eminent domain.

For over a decade, 110 and 118 South Park Avenue have been at the center of legal battles, with city officials citing owner Daryl Carr for neglect. In 2023, the city initiated eminent domain proceedings. Then, in July, a massive fire tore through the historic structures, causing more than $1 million in damage.

With this latest court decision, both sides have weighed in. While city leaders are laying out their plans for the properties, the buildings' owner insists this fight is far from over.

"We cannot allow another one of the city's architectural gems to be lost due to neglect," Acting Mayor of the City of Buffalo Chris Scanlon said.

After years of legal disputes, the city is now set to assume ownership. Fillmore District Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski said invoking eminent domain is rare but necessary.

"First, there was the blight it caused in the Cobblestone Historic District. This also honors the vision of past councils. In 1995, the Common Council created the district, specifically stating they did not want properties demolished for parking," Councilmember Nowakowski said.

Meanwhile, Carr, who also owns Cobblestone Bar, vowed to take his case to the State Supreme Court.

Carr said, "This isn't the end. We're not even halfway through. I've put 25 years of my life into this. Why would I quit now?"

Carr argued that the city's compensation offer was a fraction of what he originally paid for the buildings. He also claims that city officials repeatedly stalled his redevelopment plans.

He said, "To develop the property, my engineers and architects told me the buildings had to come down. Then, of course, there was a fire—who knows how that happened?"

Q: "Earlier, you said this needed to be rebuilt. You had ordered a demolition. What plan did you have for this land?"

A: "My plan was to rebuild the existing buildings, just like you see in the project behind me. You can go to UnityTower.com to see that. But the city just dismissed that plan."

Carr insists his vision for "Unity Tower" has been repeatedly blocked, but Nowakowski argues the delays have only contributed to the site's deterioration.

"For 15 years, he used the courts to delay action while the buildings fell into disrepair, affecting neighbors and the district. Now, we are moving full steam ahead to put these structures into productive use," Nowakowski said.

"My engineers have stated in all their reports— there's nothing holding these buildings together but gravity," Carr explained.

The battle over these historic Cobblestone District properties is far from over, but for now, the city is moving forward with its plans.

