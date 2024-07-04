Judge rules in favor of City of Buffalo in eminent domain fight over Cobblestone buildings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A ruling on the Cobblestone buildings, which have been at the center of an eminent domain battle in the City of Buffalo, has been announced.

The buildings at 110-118 South Park Avenue sustained an estimated $1.1 million in damage following a fire on June 18.

On June 25, it was announced that the city and Buffalo Fire Department requested that the ATF assist in investigating the fire, as it has been deemed "suspicious." 'It is suspicious in nature': Buffalo Fire calls on ATF to investigate Cobblestone District fire

On Thursday a city spokesperson said the Appellate Division, Fourth Department, ruled in the City of Buffalo's favor and denied owner Darryl Carr's application for leave to appeal the eminent domain proceeding.

This ruling allows the city to take over the property.

Fillmore District Council member Mitch Nowakowski said in a statement, "The ruling for the NYS Appellate Division, Fourth Department, denying a motion to appeal in the eminent domain case is another significant win in our ongoing and determined fight for the properties at 110-118 South Park."

"These properties have been neglected for nearly two decades by an owner who allowed them to deteriorate since purchasing them," he added.

Carr told 7 News, "We are filing a motion with the Court of Appeals."