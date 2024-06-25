‘It is suspicious in nature’: Buffalo Fire calls on ATF to investigate Cobblestone District fire

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — New developments into the investigation of last week's destructive fire at buildings in Buffalo's Cobblestone District.

The city has called the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to investigate the cause.

WKBW Cobblestone building fire scene.

The buildings on have been the center of a court battle between city preservation and the owner. We've also learned just hours before the fire, a judge issued a decision reversing a demolition permit.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley has reaction from the city fire commissioner, mayor, and owner.

"Specifically, the cobblestone — arson is always on the table,” remarked William Renaldo, Buffalo Fire Commissioner.

WKBW William Renaldo, Buffalo Fire Commissioner.

Commissioner Renaldo told reporters Tuesday he has reached out to the ATF to investigate last week's fire at 110 and 118 South Park, the oldest buildings in the city’s Cobblestone District. Renaldo explained why the blaze is suspicious

“In the case of the Cobblestone, they didn't have the utilities — no gas, no electric going through the building. These buildings don't generally start themselves on fire, so it is suspicious in nature,” said Commissioner Renaldo.

The mayor also announced that an Erie County Court judge reversed a demolition order for the buildings only hours before the blaze ripped through the buildings.

WKBW Mayor Byron Brown & Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo.

"Judge DiTullio arrived at her decision on the same day as the fire. I’m not trying to connect the two at all. We do have some concerns that the fire is suspicious in nature,” noted Mayor Byron Brown. “But I’m not drawing any conclusion to the judge's decision — the judge's order and the start of the fire.”

The city has been in a court battle for more than a decade with owner Darryl Carr.

Carr wants to demolish the buildings to build a 55-story skyscraper. The case was tried in Buffalo housing court, where a judge issued a demo permit last January. But the city appealed saying the buildings must be preserved.

WKBW Last week's Cobblestone building fire.

“Judge Carney had a trial for this -- both sides had witnesses. and that's how it was decided that it's going to be an emergency demo. because he determined that so it was a hazard then and that's when you know the walls came,” Carr explained.

I asked Carr what he thought about the decision coming the same day the fire started.

“I think it was a coincidence. I guess she must have signed that in the morning. We were waiting for that for months,” Carr replied.

WKBW Building owner Darryl Carr.

"Do you feel like the community is scrutinizing you as to the cause?” Buckley asked. “No, because it's the same thing with social media, right? You have one person on one side, the other on the other side and let them fight it out,” responded Carr.

Carr tells me he welcomes the ATF’s investigation into the cause of the blaze at his buildings.

“I’m pretty happy they call somebody into investigators, so they'll find the true cause of the fire,” stated Carr.

WKBW Building rubble left from extensive fire.

Carr said he was interviewed a “few times” by fire investigators and welcomes the ATF’s investigation.

“If the ATF wants to talk to me, they can call the National Guard if they want. I'm mean really, I’ll talk to whoever they want me to talk to,” answered Carr.

Commissioner Renaldo told me at some point the AFT will interview the owner.

WKBW Heavily damaged buildings.

The fire commissioner said the ATF will add an important layer to an investigation.

“They’re really good at peeling back the onion when it comes to looking for the cause and origin. They come at it from a different viewpoint, that’s why we like to bring them in,” Commissioner Renaldo described.

WKBW Cobblestone building destroyed by blaze.

Carr tells me he will appeal this latest decision.

Mayor Brown was very pleased to learn the judge rejected the demolition permit.

“We received a ruling from Judge DiTullio that says the owner of 110 and 118 to not demolish those historic properties. Obviously, the city is very pleased with that ruling that the property cannot be demolished by the owner,” commented Mayor Brown.

The mayor says the city is working to stabilize this building and will do everything possible to ensure the public's safety.

