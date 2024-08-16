Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by owner of Cobblestone buildings requesting demolition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another blow to the owner of the Cobblestone buildings, and his legal fight to demolish the properties that caught on fire earlier this summer.

A judge has dismissed Darryl Carr's lawsuit asking the court to force the City of Buffalo to knock the buildings down.

In June, the buildings on South Park Avenue sustained more than $1 million in damages after a fire.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said the fire began on the first floor. You can watch our report from the day the fire took place below. 'An imminent hazard': Fire at property in Cobblestone District at center of eminent domain fight

The city has long fought to preserve these historic buildings. Buffalo Councilman Mitch Nowakowski said the buildings have been in and out of housing court for 15 years. Last month, a judge ruled in favor of the city in an eminent domain fight.

While Carr can appeal this decision, Nowakowski told 7 News that the city now plans to move forward with emergency repairs.

The Buffalo Fire Department deemed the fire "suspicious" and called in the ATF to assist in the investigation about a week later. The investigation is ongoing.