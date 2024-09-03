Buffalo Common Council approves nearly $400,000 for emergency stabilization of Cobblestone buildings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council announced it voted 8-1 to approve nearly $400,000 for the emergency stabilization of the Cobblestone buildings located at 110-118 South Park Avenue.

The properties, which caught on fire earlier this summer and sustained more than $1 million in damages, have been at the center of a legal battle for years.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said the fire began on the first floor. You can watch our report from the day the fire took place below. 'An imminent hazard': Fire at property in Cobblestone District at center of eminent domain fight

The city has long fought to preserve these historic buildings. Buffalo Councilman Mitch Nowakowski said the buildings have been in and out of housing court for 15 years.

In July, a judge ruled in favor of the city in an eminent domain fight.

In August, a judge dismissed a lawsuit by the owner of the buildings, Darryl Carr, asking the court to force the City of Buffalo to knock the buildings down.

The Buffalo Fire Department deemed the fire "suspicious" and called in the ATF to assist in the investigation, which is ongoing.