Shea's Performing Arts Center to announce new president on Nov. 27; expected to be Rep. Brian Higgins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shea's Performing Arts Center is slated to announce its new president, which is expected to be Rep. Brian Higgins, on November 27.

According to a Monday communication from Board of Trustees President Jonathan A. Dandes to top Shea's officials shared with 7News, Shea's will reveal its choice at an event in the morning on November 27.

7 News reported in September that Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, was under consideration to lead the downtown landmark amid widespread speculation that he would leave the House of Representatives after a 19-year career.

READ MORE: 'Done deal': Sources say Higgins to become next president of Shea's

He then announced on Nov. 12 that he would resign his seat in early February, indicating then only that he would address his future at a later date.

READ MORE: 'The pace in Washington, D.C. can be slow and frustrating': Higgins announces plans to resign from Congress

Since the original report by 7 News, several other media outlets have also reported that Higgins will assume Shea's presidency.

Meanwhile, State Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy has announced his candidacy to succeed Higgins -- a long-time South Buffalo ally -- in the House. Mayor Byron W. Brown has also hinted strongly that he is interested in running, though he has announced nothing officially.

READ MORE: 'I’m running for Congress': Sen. Tim Kennedy announces candidacy for Higgins' congressional seat

That leaves Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz as the wild card in the Higgins succession race, and he is not talking. Less than two weeks after winning an unprecedented fourth term in a landslide election, neither he nor his spokesman is responding to inquiries about his plans.

State election law directs Gov. Kathy Hochul to call a special election within 10 days of Higgins' resignation, which will prompt Democratic leaders to name a candidate for an expected April contest. Republicans would also designate their candidate, though their entry into the special election would compete as the underdog in the heavily Democratic district.

Any Democrat qualifying for the ballot would then be eligible to run in the June party primary.