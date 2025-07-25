'Perfect for it': Victory Cruise Lines commits to bringing ships to Buffalo by 2027

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's official, cruise ships are coming to Buffalo.
The possibility of bringing cruise ships to Buffalo's waterfront has been discussed quite a lot over the years, but now Victory Cruise Lines, Inc. has committed to bringing its 200-passenger ships to Buffalo in 2027.
"I think that'd be awesome," said Mike Sullivan of Grand Island. "I think the waterfront's a huge part, I wish they developed it sooner, and glad we're around for it."
At a press conference, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Victory has sent a commitment letter to the state, stating it intends to include Buffalo in its 2027 and beyond cruise itineraries.
"It's perfect for it," said Hochul. "[The terminal] can have two at a time down there, we'll have amenities for the guests and they'll be transported to all these great opportunities...this is an economic driver."
There's still a lot to be done in the meantime. Terminals in Buffalo must be completed, and an agreement on the terms of use of the seawall mooring must be ironed out.
At a June 2025 Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation board meeting, the board approved a $1.65 million contract for architectural and engineering design and construction administration for a terminal on the Outer Harbor.
Construction work on the new cruise ship terminal is set to begin by early 2026 and with completion planned for mid-2027.