'Perfect for it': Victory Cruise Lines commits to bringing ships to Buffalo by 2027

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's official, cruise ships are coming to Buffalo.

The possibility of bringing cruise ships to Buffalo's waterfront has been discussed quite a lot over the years, but now Victory Cruise Lines, Inc. has committed to bringing its 200-passenger ships to Buffalo in 2027.

"I think that'd be awesome," said Mike Sullivan of Grand Island. "I think the waterfront's a huge part, I wish they developed it sooner, and glad we're around for it."

At a press conference, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Victory has sent a commitment letter to the state, stating it intends to include Buffalo in its 2027 and beyond cruise itineraries.

Taylor Epps Small boat drives along the waterfront

"It's perfect for it," said Hochul. "[The terminal] can have two at a time down there, we'll have amenities for the guests and they'll be transported to all these great opportunities...this is an economic driver."

There's still a lot to be done in the meantime. Terminals in Buffalo must be completed, and an agreement on the terms of use of the seawall mooring must be ironed out.

At a June 2025 Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation board meeting, the board approved a $1.65 million contract for architectural and engineering design and construction administration for a terminal on the Outer Harbor.

Construction work on the new cruise ship terminal is set to begin by early 2026 and with completion planned for mid-2027.