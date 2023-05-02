Great Lakes cruise experts are in Buffalo discussing the economic impact of a possible new port to host cruise ships. Tourism experts are talking about the possibility of Buffalo becoming a cruise port city in the future. Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation is currently conducting a feasibility study to determine the best location for a future cruise ship port.

"Cruise The Great Lakes", says these big boats brought almost 150,000 people to cities like Cleveland, Milwaukee and Toronto last year. Local leaders want to get in on the action. Visit Buffalo Niagara hosted the annual meeting of Great Lakes USA. Representatives from the Great Lakes cruise industry are in town talking about the economic impact of a possible new port.

David Naftzger, President and CEO of the Council of Great Lakes, says Niagara Falls would be an attraction. He also says, "I think some of the attractions that they would be particularly interested in are the industrial history. People love to go see old factories, grain silos, you know? Why was the cereal-making industry here? Why are there wineries that are so close?"

Patrick Kaler, President and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, is hosting dozens of people from the industry, showing them around our region and discussing the possibilities of joining the cruise industry. He says right now, Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation is conducting a feasibility study to determine the best location. "We've already even started some of the groundwork in our communications with the cruise companies because once the port is open and ready to go, we also need to have our infrastructure in place," Kaler explains. He says we could become a new port for these ships, which accommodate anywhere from 200 to 500 passengers, within the next three years.

There are currently 11 ships that are part of the great lakes cruise industry. Buffalo would need to build a cruise terminal, welcome center and ensure the ships have a place to dock.