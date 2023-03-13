Cruise ships coming to Buffalo? Study hopes to see benefit of joining growing industry on Great Lakes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Can the Buffalo/Niagara region establish itself as an attractive port for the growing cruise ship industry on the Great Lakes? That's the focus of a new study the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation is proposing.

"We just think we have so much to offer to the industry," says Steven Ranalli, President Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation, "We thought it was time to take an honest look and study about the possibility of bringing cruise ships here. What would that mean to Buffalo? What does it mean for the waterfront and the industry as a whole?"

Cruise ships have operated on the Great Lakes for years with successful ports in Cleveland, Detroit and Toronto. The feasibility study would see if it makes sense to add Buffalo, and our growing list of attractions, into the mix.

"Buffalo has so much to offer throughout its cultural attractions, sports, you name it, food. It's a good time for us. We are really excited about the opportunity and we will see where this goes," said Ranalli.

One of the areas being looked at as a potential homeport for the cruise ship industry in Buffalo is the DL&W Terminal at the foot of Main Street. The waterfront asset has been underutilized years.

Jeff Russo DL&W Terminal at the foot of Main Street in Buffalo will be considered as a potential homeport in feasibility study.

"It's an historic structure. We've been looking for uses for that for years. There have been a lot of different ideas. That might be a way to really turn around quickly and get cruise ships here on a much faster schedule than certainly going to have to build a new facility elsewhere," said Ranalli.

New construction at the Michigan Pier is also being looked at as part of the study, which is expected to be approved by the ECHDC by the end of March.

"There are different lines running cruises, so they are here, they are not far away. It's just a city or two down the lake. As they grow, the industry, we want to make sure we are part of the mix," said Ranalli.