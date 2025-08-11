Parishioners keep fighting against Buffalo Diocese to keep churches open

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Catholic parishioners continue to fight to keep their churches open. A parishioner at St. Michael’s church is appealing to Buffalo Bishop Michael Fisher to return funds provided toward the proposed $150 Catholic Diocese bankruptcy settlement to be paid to child abuse victims.

“It's very distressing when they received a direct order from the Vatican, and then they disobeyed it,” replied Craig Speers, parishioner, St. Michael’s Church in Buffalo.

Speers won't give up his fight to keep St. Michael’s open.

Earlier this year, the Vatican suspended the closure and merger with St. Louis, saying it would review his appeal.

Now Speers sent a lengthy letter to Bishop Fisher demanding he return $2.4 million sent to the diocese for its contribution toward the proposed bankruptcy settlement that he said was removed “without permission from parishioners.”

"This money is restricted funds given to the Jesuit mission by families since 1850 when the Jesuit mission was first established here under the order from Bishop John Timon,” Speers explained. “So, you're saying those should have never been touched?” Buckley asked. “They should never have been touched,” responded Speers.

But the diocese is telling me those funds, self-reported by St. Michael’s, are “unrestricted” and issued this statement:

"The funds that St. Michael's parish self-reported as unrestricted, subject to an allocation percentage, were transferred into an investment vehicle in their name to allow the parish to meet its CVA obligation and obtain a release through a Catholic Family wide 'channeling injunction' whereby they are granted relief from current claims and certain protections against future litigation related to claims under the Child Victims' Act. We expect this release to be obtained in early 2026."



Speers also told me the diocese is violating a suspension order by the Vatican by not printing a bulletin and letting the faithful know that it can still conduct marriages and baptisms. “It is egregious because they've deliberately removed the fact that marriages and baptisms are available here at St. Michael’s,” Speers remarked.

You may not think appealing to the Vatican matters, but another church closing has been suspended – St. Jude in North Tonawanda, which already shut down in May and merged with St. Christopher's.

"We were sitting in Mass, my husband and I, in April, and just looked at each other like, this isn't right,” reflected Victoria Vanill, parishioner, St. Jude’s.Parishioner

Victoria Vanill sent the appeal well past the allotted time for recourse, but last week received letters from the Vatican accepting her appeal for review.

"I received a letter last week. There were two letters in my package from the Vatican. The first one saying — they've accepted and they're going to look at my request. The second – that they accepted my request to look at it, and they've suspended the closing, explained Vanill. “All things are possible with God, and the diocese wants young people. They want young people in the church, and guess what? I’m 25. You want young people, that's fine. I’ll appeal your decree, that's fine.”

But it is unclear if the diocese will reopen the church.

"The Diocese will respond in due course after further consultation with leadership within the Renewal office, parish leaders, as well as the Dicastery for the Clergy that is reviewing this matter," stated the Buffalo Diocese.

