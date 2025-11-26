'Loving, beautiful soul': Remembering Alexis Navaroli, woman killed in incident on Walden Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Talented, God-fearing and happy. That's how friends and family describe 32-year-old Alexis Navaroli, who was killed in Cheektowaga on Sunday.

"Just a loving, beautiful soul, I just can't comprehend it still, honestly," said Dunny Gage, her close friend.

She was found Sunday afternoon by police on Walden Avenue. Witnesses say she was hit by a car, and gunshots were fired by the driver of that vehicle, but police have not said what caused her death.

I met with her family members to learn more about her life.

"My beloved daughter Alexis," said her mother Patricia. "You will forever be in our hearts, my mind, my soul and my spirit. You were that light."

She was known as the Princess, Lexi, or Lex LaFlex.

Her father, Frank, shared a bible verse, Psalm 83:18: "That men may know that thou, whose name alone is Jehovah, art the most high over all the earth."

She loved her family cat, Sammy; she was the kind of friend whose phone call would make your day, and she was known for her singing voice.

"Your voice, I told you, your voice just lifts up a generation," Patricia said about her daughter.

She would sing at funerals and events. Before her death, she called Gage to tell her she booked studio time in honor of her brother, who was also killed.

Frank Navaroli died on New Year's Day in 2019, police say he was shot before the car he was a passenger in crashed on Franklin St. near Allen. The family is suing multiple parties for not properly treating Frank for a gunshot wound.

"Same situation," said Gage. "Wrong place, wrong time."

Friends are coming up with ways to honor her memory. Both were loved by so many.

"I thank Jehovah every day for you and your brother Frankie," said Patricia. "You are my rock. You were, and you always will be. You only sleep now, you only sleep now. We'll see you soon, one day. Rest in Peace, my beloved Lexi."

The driver, 37-year-old Gary Green Jr., was eventually arrested in Buffalo after a brief chase with police. Green now faces murder and robbery charges, and his being held without bond.