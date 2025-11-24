'Serious incident': Cheektowaga Police investigating scene near Walden Ave, one woman dead

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman is dead after what police are calling a serious incident that started in Cheektowaga and ended in Buffalo.

Just before 4 pm on Sunday, 911 calls came in claiming that a woman was hit by a car and shots were fired by the driver of that car.

"I did hear gunshots out of my window," Scott Le, who lives nearby. "I have never seen anything like this."

When police arrived at Hedwig Avenue near the corner of Walden Avenue, a woman was found near a car. She succumbed to her injuries and died, per police, but it's unclear what caused her death.

"I looked and everything was going crazy," Elijah Pagan, who lives near Walden. "It's not something you want to see; you've got kids that come and play at the corner of the street."

Police identified a person of interest, who they say was found driving a different car a short time later.

Taylor Epps Buffalo Street News 716 captured video of the scene in Buffalo

There was then a car chase in Buffalo, where the person of interest was arrested with the help of Buffalo Police.

We don't know the victim's name yet, as police are notifying her family members.

Police say the investigation is early and ongoing.