'Let's get this restoration right': East Side residents speak out about Kensington Expressway project

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — An east side advocacy group is fighting for their own change to the Kensington Expressway that cuts through their community.

The East Side Parkway Coalition has asked the Buffalo Common Council to support their plan to remove the Kensington and restore Humboldt Parkway.

WKBW Traffic along the Kensington in Buffalo.

The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) plans to restore some of the parkway by building a tunnel through a section of the 33 Expressway. But many east side neighbors say they don't want the more than $1 billion project.

They brought their voices and proposal directly to city lawmakers at a Common Council Development committee meeting Tuesday.

WKBW Buffalo Common Council Community Development Committee meeting.

“It's 2025 – if we want to do something, we can do it. If we want to restore the parkway, we can do it,” declared Taj Richardson, east side resident.

Voices of our east side community members are speaking both for and against a tunnel the state DOT is planning to build over a portion of the 33, creating a park on top.

WKBW Rendering of future Expressway tunnel.

"Let's get this restoration right. This will be our only opportunity for the next 60 to 100 years,” stated Candace Moppins, east side resident.

Right now, it's a highway that carries 75,000 cars a day – an expressway that divides the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

WKBW Humboldt Parkway sign along the 33.

“Restoring of the Humboldt Parkway, we lessen the burden of pollution and the breathing of those toxic chemicals for community residents along the highway,” commented Moppins.

About six speakers, pre-selected to give their views about the project, appeared before common council members.

It was not a public hearing, but the committee invited members of both the coalition, who wore green t-shirts asking to restore Humboldt Parkway and the Restore Our Community Coalition, known as ROCC to speak.

WKBW Esterphine Greene, president, Hamlin Park Community & Taxpayers Association.

“I ask you not to oppose that. Please don't, because it will be another 40-50 years. Black folks are super suffering from asthma and emphysema, as someone said, but at least with the tunnel, we will have something esthetic to look at and the fumes, many of them will be below grade,” remarked Esterphine Greene, president, Hamlin Park Community & Taxpayers Association.



“But esthetics won't fix the fact that we're in the top one percentile for COPD, asthma and other, you know, respiratory illnesses. You know, a tunnel is not going to fix the health issues in the neighborhood,” described Richardson.

WKBW Ellicott District Council woman Leah Halton-Pope.

The council committee did not make a decision. But Common Council Majority Leader and Ellicott District Council woman Leah Halton-Pope did ask both sides to meet with her to try and find a middle ground.

“To ask me as a council member, who represents both sides, to choice one or the other, is unfair—it’s not realistic and it's not right,” replied Halton-Pope.

Meanwhile, the state’s plan to create a tunnel over a portion of the Kensington is on hold as the courts have asked for a full environmental study.