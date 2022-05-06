Watch
Kensington Expressway project to receive $1 billion in funding to cover part of 33, restore Humboldt Parkway

A wall along the Kensington Expressway divided Humboldt Parkway.
Posted at 1:54 PM, May 06, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lawmakers on the state and federal level announced on Friday a $1 billion funding investment to bring massive changes to the Kensington Expressway in Buffalo.

The project seeks to fully cover the Kensington Expressway— Route 33 in Buffalo— from East Ferry Street to near Best Street.

Covering this portion of the expressway will allow for the restoration of Humboldt Parkway, which once connected MLK Park in Buffalo to Delaware Park as part of the Olmsted Parks system.

Covering the expressway has been the long-term goal of the Restore Our Community Coalition (ROCC).

On Friday, State Senator Tim Kennedy called the project the largest infrastructure project in the history of Western New York.

The timeline of construction has not yet been announced.

