Kensington Expressway project put on hold until environmental study is complete

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A judge ruled Friday that New York's $1 billion plan to overhaul Buffalo's Kensington Expressway will stay on hold until the state completes an environmental impact study.

The state wants to fully cover a portion of the expressway and make it a six-lane tunnel between Dodge and Sidney streets. But the project, first announced in 2022, has been stuck in court for several months.

WATCH BELOW: Final arguments in Kensington Expressway proceedings, judge rules project on hold

In November, State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo granted a preliminary injunction concerning the environmental impact statement (EIS) for the project.

In his ruling at the time, Justice Colaiacovo wrote, "It is baffling how the State, which portrays itself as the guardian of the environment, cut corners and ignored rules that any other developer would be required to adhere to." He also noted, "This project will undoubtedly cause traffic disruptions, emit greenhouse gases...and otherwise impair local neighborhoods."

