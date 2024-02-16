Kensington Expressway Project set to move into final design stages; construction expected fall 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo Friday to mark a major milestone in the Kensington Expressway Project.

Hochul announced that the Federal Highway Administration has issued a “Finding of No Significant Impact,” that signals the end of the formal environmental assessment process that began in June 2022.

This will allow the New York State Department of Transportation to move into the final design stages with construction expected to begin by fall 2024.

The $1 billion project was announced in May 2022 and includes fully covering a portion of the expressway and making it a six-lane tunnel between Dodge and Sidney streets.

The governor's office said other highlights of the project include:



Creation of a 90-foot-wide, tree-lined median on top of the tunnel, providing approximately 11 acres of new, publicly accessible greenspace

Reconstruction of Humboldt Parkway while implementing “Complete Street” roadway design features

Rehabilitation of nine miles of local streets, including resurfacing and replacement of sidewalks, curbs, driveway aprons, lighting, signals and new tree plantings as needed

Replacement of Best Street Bridge and creation of a roundabout at the Best Street interchange

Since the project was announced, community members and community groups have voiced their opposition.

According to Hochul, the NYSDOT will conduct a study on additional potential improvements to further reconnect the community and will continue to engage with community members and listen to their concerns "to ensure the best outcome for the corridor and the residents."

A new Kensington Outreach Center, located at 630 Humboldt Parkway, is now open to allow for further opportunities for public engagement. It will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

You can find more information on the project, as well as frequently asked questions, here.