BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced the environmental assessment for the Kensington Expressway project is underway and is expected to be completed in early 2024.

A new website has also been launched for the project ahead of two public scoping meetings being held on June 30.

In May, lawmakers on the state and federal levels announced a $1 billion funding investment to bring massive changes to the expressway. The project seeks to fully cover the Kensington Expressway—Route 33 in Buffalo—from East Ferry Street to near Best Street.

Covering this portion of the expressway will allow for the restoration of Humboldt Parkway, which once connected MLK Park in Buffalo to Delaware Park as part of the Olmsted Parks system.

"With East Buffalo and all New Yorkers still reeling from the horrific terrorist attack that took place at Tops Supermarket last month, I am laser-focused on uplifting this community now and into the future. The Kensington Expressway project represents a historic opportunity to right a wrong of the past by reuniting communities, creating jobs, and igniting economic growth throughout the region — helping build a brighter future for East Buffalo." - Gov. Hochul

The scoping sessions will be held on June 30 at the Buffalo Museum of Science from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The sessions will provide the community an opportunity to learn about the various options being considered for the project.

"Community input received at these sessions and other public involvement opportunities to be held during the environmental review will help inform NYSDOT's decision-making process," a release says.