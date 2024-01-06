East Side Parkways Coalition adding pressure on NYSDOT’s billion-dollar Kensington Expressway project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — East Side Parkways Coalition continues to add pressure on the New York State Department of Transportation’s billion-dollar Kensington Expressway project.

A mother named Monica Miles was one of many who attended the community forum at the Delavan Grider Community Center.

She tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that the project will make the environmental living conditions much worse for people living along Humboldt Parkway.

“So black and brown people are going to die at an accelerated rate which is already what we’re seeing in certain zip codes,” Miles says. “We're talking about the best interest of the individuals in the residence that live on the East Side of Buffalo it is not to have a pass-through tunnel. It is to reconnect the city.”

A homeowner who lives along the 33 says he doesn’t see a positive outcome with this project.

“They want to put it in a control tunnel 25 x 75' 15 feet away from my house blasting for four years back-and-forth,” Terrance Robinson says. “So you're going to tell me there's no short-term or long-term environmental impact.”

The East Side Parkways Coalition is a group that gives a voice to the East Side community about this project.

They say they’re pursuing all avenues to put more pressure on the DOT.

“There is a lawsuit that was filed by Terry Robinson to put a pause on the project we're also working on several different legal avenues to pursue,” says Morgan Baker, a researcher at East Side Parkways Coalition. “In addition, thinking about whether or not the dot has fully complied with NEPA which is to state in federal laws that govern environmental considerations for large infrastructure projects.”

Sean Sweeny is a transportation engineer in Buffalo who says he has confronted DOT about the project.

“I've had sometime questioned the capacity analysis on the radio streets I've asked the DOT personally when they are going to release that data,” says Sean Sweeney, a transportation engineer. “They told me they will release it in the final report which feels a bit late in too close to you know shovels in the ground to really get it an idea or to allow people to study with that what that could mean or what potential is being lost there.”

In a statement, the DOT says:

"The Department of Transportation has been working on a project along the Kensington Expressway for nearly 15 years and talk of a transportation solution has been going on for over three decades. What we have presented to the public is 100 percent based on community engagement and we continue to listen to feedback from the community. Governor Hochul, the State Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration have backed this project with $1 billion, and there won’t be a better opportunity to move this project forward than right now.





Final background:







NYSDOT received 1310 comments during the formal comment period for the Environmental Assessment from September 12 – November 10, 2023. However, 90 additional comments are contained within the appendix of the Environment Assessment that were received previous from our public information meeting held in June through the beginning of the formal comment period in September.







All comments received since the public meeting held in June to the end of the comment period on November 10, which total more than 1400, will be included in the final Environmental Assessment document. All comments received during the comment period, as well as input from the dozens of community engagement events, are considered as the project moves forward under the NEPA process.







Ms. Ingram is the liaison between DOT and the local community and is paid by LaBella, which is contracted as a consultant for the Kensington Expressway project and not a state employee. DOT is looking into the matter but we can say unequivocally that neither DOT nor LaBella directed pre-filled forms to be distributed at any meeting."

Others say the work of the East Side Parkways Coalition gives them hope.

“Although they're not the face of the movement they use their skills and their talents to demonstrate that the community is against this project and the data was loud and clear,” Miles says.