Jump Air Inflatable Theme Park to host fundraiser in honor of 3-year-old Ramone Carter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jump Air Inflatable Theme Park is hosting a fundraiser on Friday in honor of 3-year-old Ramone Carter.

Carter was shot and killed on June 21 on Domedion Avenue while he was outside playing with his 7-year-old sister. Police said his sister was also shot but is expected to fully recover.

The theme park said the fundraiser will help cover expenses and provide support for the family. It will feature activities including inflatable attractions, games, and more. It will take place at 160 Kerns from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The owners are encouraging the community to show up and support the family. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

"Together, we can make a positive impact and show that our community stands united against gun violence." - Jump Air Inflatable Theme Park

“Amazing kid, didn’t do anybody no harm, and this is very devastating,” Martina Carter, Ramone’s oldest sister, told 7 News. 'This is very devastating’: Family honors 3-year-old killed in Buffalo shooting

Prosecutors said two boys, 14 and 16 years old, are both charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the deadly shooting.

Officials said Carter and his sister were not believed to be the intended targets of the shooting. Two boys, 14 and 16 years old, charged with murder of 3-year-old Ramone Carter

7 News spoke with Shakenya Griffin, Ramone's mother, Monday night. She said her son died just before his fourth birthday.

"He was such a loveable person. I just want my son," Griffin cried. "I always wanted a son. I finally had a son. Now I don't have a son."