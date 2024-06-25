Two boys, 14 and 16 years old, charged with murder of 3-year-old Ramone Carter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities in Buffalo announced an indictment Tuesday in the deadly shooting of 3-year-old Ramone Carter.

Prosecutors say two boys, 14 and 16 years old, are both charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, Assault and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. The two were both arraigned in youth court in Erie County Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon. Their identities were not revealed due to their age.

Carter was shot and killed Friday night on Domedion Avenue while he was outside playing with his 7-year-old sister. Police say his sister was also shot but is expected to fully recover.

Prosecutors say the two shooting victims were not believed to be the intended targets of the shooting.

Investigators revealed during a news conference Tuesday the two boys allegedly had a revolver and a pistol.

Acting Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane says the 16-year-old, if convicted, would be facing the normal sentence as an adult which is a maximum of 25 years to life in prison. The 14-year-old would face a different sentence due to his status as a juvenile offender. His maximum sentence is 15 years to life.

7 News spoke with Shakenya Griffin, Ramone's mother, Monday night. She says her son died just before his fourth birthday.

"He was such a loveable person. I just want my son," Griffin cried. "I always wanted a son. I finally had a son. Now I don't have a son."

"This stuff has to stop," Griffin said. "This violence has to stop."

His family says they will always remember his vibrant spirit.

"He's a die-hard Bills fan," said his sister, Shakira Campbell. "He loved Josh Allen. He loved playing football outside with the kids. Football was his everything."

“Amazing kid, didn’t do anybody no harm, and this is very devastating,” Martina Carter, Ramone’s oldest sister said. “I would have never thought a 3-year-old baby playing outside at a graduation party would be in a miss-fire, shot and killed.”