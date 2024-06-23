'This is very devastating’: Family honors 3-year-old killed in Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Loved ones and neighbors are honoring the life of 3-year-old Raymone Carter. The young boy was shot and killed in Buffalo Friday night while playing outside with his 7-year-old sister.

Just a few weeks before Raymone was set to turn 4 years old, he tragically lost his life while riding a tricycle with his sister.

“Amazing kid, didn’t do anybody no harm, and this is very devastating,” Martina Carter, Raymone’s oldest sister, said. “I would have never thought a 3-year-old baby playing outside at a graduation party would be in a miss-fire, shot and killed.”

Family Photo Raymone Carter

Buffalo Police say they went to the first block of Domedion Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. where they found two children, Raymone and his sister, shot while playing together outside.

Police officers immediately tried to save that little boy, transporting him in the back of a police car to ECMC, but he later succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital.

His 7-year-old sister was transported by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hosptial. She is still recovering Saturday but is expected to make a full physical recovery.

“I think all of us are sick and tired of announcing situations like this to the community,” Mayor Byron Brown said.

Two persons-of-interest were interviewed but were released.

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that this attack was not targeted.

“There’s no way they were targets of this. The motives of the shooter(s), whether it was another target or shots being fired into the crowd, they were not the target.”

Family Photo Family members provided several pictures of Ramone to 7 News.

In the meantime, Martina shared that her and her family can’t find the words to explain what it’s like to lose a loved one so young to senseless gun violence.

“I don’t understand,” Martina said. “It hurt me bad.”

Her family’s pain is being felt across the area, with dozens of people coming to their home in support of them and to host a vigil in honor of Raymone.

“I’m so tired of being tired,” Monica Webster with Mothers Against Violence said. “Our babies are dying.”

Family Photo Raymone Carter

“I have a 3-year-old, I can’t imagine what they’re going through,” Darryl Scott Jr. with NYS SNUG said.

“We have to do things differently,” Victoria Ross said. “We need to help this community.”

A message they hope is heard not just in the neighborhood, but across Western New York.

“Put the guns down. You’re killing our babies,” Webster said.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line at (716) 847-2255.