‘I just want my son:’ Grieving mother of 3-year-old Ramone Carter speaks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grieving mother of three-year-old Ramone Carter crying out for justice after her son was shot and killed Friday night on Domedion Avenue.

This comes after Ramone was playing outside with his sister and other children from the neighborhood.

“And then I heard some shots and I ran to the door and then Jamaya my daughter tells me he got shot,” the mother cries. “I jumped up and there were kids running everywhere he ran up to me and I grabbed him and I didn't know right away he got shot.”

Ramone was killed just days before his fourth birthday.

Ramone's family remembers him as a vibrant spirit.

“He's a diehard Bills fan,” says Shakira Campbell, Ramone’s sister. “He loves playing football outside with the kids.”

As this community grieves, Evangelist Bruce Warrick of Trust God Ministries brought his baptism pool to the neighborhood Monday, to baptize Ramone's family.

“Being that him being three years old you baptize in the name of the father, son, and holy spirit and that’s the holy trinity where Jesus was,” Warrick says. “So I just believe that this was an opportunity where if they want to meet him again in heaven this is the great opportunity for them to get saved and to be filled and know who Jesus is so they can see him again in heaven.”

And this family is keeping faith on their side, and praying someone will come forward so that justice can prevail for Ramone.

“This stuff has to stop. This violence has to stop,” the mother says.

