Judge rules in favor of Buffalo Common Council members in lawsuit against city comptroller

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A judge has ruled in favor of Buffalo Common Council members Chris Scanlon and Mitch Nowakowski in a lawsuit against city comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams.

In November 2024, then Acting Mayor Scanlon proposed a $110 million capital budget for 2025, which the common council passed unanimously, but Miller-Williams refused to issue bonds for the projects.

In August 2025, Scanlon publicly called out the City Comptroller’s office, saying the delay was threatening jobs, infrastructure, and vital upgrades to schools and cultural institutions. He then set a deadline before he took legal action.

Then, in September 2025, a judge ruled in favor of Scanlon in a lawsuit against Miller-Williams. At the time, the judge said that the comptroller must issue the bonds. Still, Miller-Williams announced she would not issue bonds and appealed the decision.

The latest ruling will require the comptroller to issue bonds to cover capital projects for the city and its public schools.

Miller-Williams issued the following statement in response to the ruling: