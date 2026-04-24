Judge rules in favor of Buffalo Common Council members in lawsuit against city comptroller

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A judge has ruled in favor of Buffalo Common Council members Chris Scanlon and Mitch Nowakowski in a lawsuit against city comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams.
In November 2024, then Acting Mayor Scanlon proposed a $110 million capital budget for 2025, which the common council passed unanimously, but Miller-Williams refused to issue bonds for the projects.
In August 2025, Scanlon publicly called out the City Comptroller’s office, saying the delay was threatening jobs, infrastructure, and vital upgrades to schools and cultural institutions. He then set a deadline before he took legal action.
Then, in September 2025, a judge ruled in favor of Scanlon in a lawsuit against Miller-Williams. At the time, the judge said that the comptroller must issue the bonds. Still, Miller-Williams announced she would not issue bonds and appealed the decision.
The latest ruling will require the comptroller to issue bonds to cover capital projects for the city and its public schools.
Miller-Williams issued the following statement in response to the ruling:
"Comptroller Miller Williams respects the role of the Judiciary and acknowledges the determination of the Appellate Division, which ruled in favor of Mayor Sean Ryan, Former Acting Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon and Fillmore District Council Member Mitchell Nowakowski. While the Court has affirmed that the issuance of bonds is a ministerial duty under the law, the Comptroller continues to have serious concerns about the financial implications of increasing the City’s Capital Debt given the current fiscal crisis.
As capital borrowing rises, so too does the obligation to repay that debt, costs that are ultimately borne by taxpayers through increased debt service, which will require corresponding increases in property taxes. The Comptroller has consistently cautioned against exceeding prudent debt thresholds without a clear and sustainable plan from the Mayor and Buffalo Common Council for repayment as established in the City of Buffalo Capital Debt Management Policy.
Comptroller Miller Williams stated, “The more the City of Buffalo borrows, the more the citizens and taxpayers will have to pay in property taxes. My responsibility remains to safeguard the City’s financial future requiring careful consideration of the long-term impact of these decisions. That responsibility will continue to guide my approach moving forward.”
Comptroller Miller Williams reaffirmed her commitment to independent oversight, transparency, and responsible fiscal management. As always, the Department of Audit and Control shall evaluate all relevant factors and provide objective financial analysis in the interest of protecting taxpayers and maintaining the City’s long-term fiscal stability"