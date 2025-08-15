Buffalo's acting mayor threatens legal action against comptroller, clashing over debt limits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo residents are caught in the middle of a growing dispute between city leaders that could impact neighborhoods across the city as millions in improvement projects remain on hold.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon and City Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams are at odds over $110 million in capital projects.

The standoff highlights the difficult balance between addressing community needs and maintaining fiscal responsibility that impacts the Queen City.

"The 2025 construction season is gone. We are not, we're missing out on an entire construction season, and the projects that were ready, to begin this year will no doubt cost more in the future, causing the city of Buffalo taxpayers additional dollars," Mayor Scanlon said Thursday.

Scanlon doubled down on his request for Miller-Williams to release bonds for what city officials call the largest capital improvement plan in Buffalo's history. The $110 million budget, submitted last November, would fund investments in health, public safety, infrastructure, cultural institutions and public schools.

Comptroller Miller-Williams argues the plan would push the city far beyond its established debt limit.

"Exceeding the cap in a historical manner could jeopardize our long-term fiscal health and potentially our credit rating," Miller-Williams said.

The comptroller's office set Buffalo's bond capacity at $28 million last year. In April, city officials submitted more than $57 million in resolutions, which was $29 million above the established limit.

Miller-Williams explained she has repeatedly asked city leaders to prioritize projects.

"Since then as a comptroller, I have engaged in numerous repeated verbal and written requests have been submitted urging the administration and Buffalo Public Schools leadership to provide at least a ranked prioritized project list that meets the $28 million cap," she said.

According to the comptroller, Buffalo taxpayers are already funding $180 million in outstanding debt as of June.

"I cannot be more clear when I state that I am not blocking projects. I am remaining fiscally responsible," Miller-Williams said.

Scanlon has set an August 29 deadline for the bonds to be released before he takes legal action against the comptroller.

The comptroller says she will allow a $7 million bond for specific street projects and $22 million for school projects, which is eligible for up to 98% state reimbursement.

