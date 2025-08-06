'Astounded and perplexed': $110 million in Buffalo projects stalled amid standoff with City Comptroller

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nearly eight months after the Buffalo Common Council approved more than $110 million in capital improvement projects, not a single shovel is in the ground.

Now, Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon is publicly calling out the City Comptroller’s office, saying the delay is threatening jobs, infrastructure, and vital upgrades to schools and cultural institutions.

“These are shovel-ready projects,” Scanlon said at a press conference along Main Street on Wednesday. “But more than that, they are promises, promises made to the people of Buffalo, promises that we will improve lives, generate jobs and transform neighborhoods.”

The mayor said the holdup stems from City Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams’ refusal to issue the Bond Anticipation Notes (BANs) needed to move the projects forward.

“Not a single shovel is in the ground on one of these projects,” Scanlon said. “And why? Because the City of Buffalo Comptroller has failed to bond out for any of these projects, including the bond anticipation notes necessary to unlock additional investment.”

Scanlon insists the issue isn’t funding or readiness.

“This is not about availability of funding. This is not about project readiness. This is about inaction,” he said.

Among the projects now at risk: $2.2 million in support for cultural institutions, a new roof for Shea’s Performing Arts Center and improvements at Sahlen Field.

“Investing in these cultural attractions means investing in our economy and the tourism dollars these assets bring to Buffalo and the region,” Scanlon added.

Buffalo Public Schools Impacted

The Buffalo Public Schools are also waiting on funding to begin 21 capital projects that school officials say are critical and time-sensitive.

“I stand here astounded and perplexed at why these projects are stalled for Buffalo Public Schools,” said Larry Scott, an at-large member of the Buffalo Board of Education and vice president of student achievement. “They have all been approved by the Mayor, Common Council, Citizens Planning Council, bond counsel, the Board of Education, and the State Education Department.”

Scott noted the projects are more than 97% reimbursable by the state and include improvements to ventilation, heating and cooling, lead abatement and pool upgrades.

“Why would we hold up important projects that impact the safety, learning, and health of our students?” Scott asked. “It’s astounding to me.”

Construction Industry Frustration

Gary Hill, president of Union Concrete and Construction Corporation, said the standoff could derail the entire construction season for certain projects

"There are projects for repaving city streets right now that are sitting on hold that if they don't get awarded, those roads are going to be in terrible condition for another winter," Hill said.

“We’ve been doing this since 1985, and in 40 years we’ve never run into a situation like this,” Hill said. “The legislators have approved the funding, the Congress has approved the funding, and the City of Buffalo cannot spend the money because of one person.”

Comptroller Responds

7 News requested an interview with the Comptroller, but received a statement from her in which she defended her decision to hold off on full bonding.

She said the City and Buffalo Public Schools “never submitted a Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) Priority List that aligns with the $28 million debt cap” established in her 2024–2025 Comptroller’s Estimate and Report.

“Fiscal responsibility is not optional—it’s a requirement under the City Charter and a necessity for Buffalo’s long-term financial health,” Miller-Williams said.

While she is moving forward with $7 million in funding for federally supported projects like Busti Avenue, Cars Sharing Main Street and Phase One of Jefferson Avenue, she said the larger $110 million capital package won’t move unless the city submits a revised plan that fits within the legal cap.

“My obligation is to the taxpayers and citizens to safeguard the City’s long-term fiscal health,” she stated. “I remain open to working with the administration and BPS if they choose to bring forward a Capital Budget request that does not exceed the $28 million debt cap.”

Scanlon: Projects Can Be Reworked to Stay Under the Cap

Mayor Scanlon, however, says the city isn’t trying to borrow long-term above the cap. He insists his administration can shift certain projects, apply outside funding and ensure the only direct cost to taxpayers — roughly $900,000 in issuance fees — stays within the limit.

“I’ve tried to stress to her repeatedly that we are not borrowing long-term anything in excess of that cap,” Scanlon said. “The projects will be reimbursed, and I’ve even said I’d be happy to move that cost under the cap.”

With the construction season nearing its end, stakeholders across government, education, and labor are urging the Comptroller’s office to act quickly. But unless a compromise is reached, major improvements across Buffalo may remain stuck on paper.

