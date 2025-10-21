Buffalo Comptroller appealing judge's ruling over her refusal to issue bonds for city projects

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Comptroller Barbara Miller Williams announced Tuesday she will not issue bonds approved by the Common Council nearly a year ago, defying a judge's ruling and escalating a legal battle over millions in city projects.

At the beginning of 2025, the Buffalo Common Council approved a plan for the city to issue bonds to borrow money for projects across the city. Miller Williams has refused to issue those bonds, prompting Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon and Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski to sue her.

Last month, a judge ruled in favor of Scanlon and Nowakowski, calling the comptroller's refusal a "dereliction" of her duty. However, Miller Williams told reporters Tuesday she will not back down.

"As a comptroller, I have rung the bell for fiscal accountability before; I'm going to keep ringing it," Miller Williams said. "I'm going to ring it next week, next month and next year, not as a symbol of opposition, but of obligation."

Scanlon spoke with reporters about the comptroller's announcement, criticizing her decision to appeal the court ruling.

"The way this is impacting taxpayers, I want to be very clear about it, is the millions and tens of millions of dollars that these projects are going to cost in addition to what they originally would have if we were able to get them online this year," Scanlon said. "We're talking about projects that might have cost $48 million next year, now we're being told could cost upward of $55 million or even $60 million. And every day that goes by, these projects cost more and more money. And the fact that the comptroller has decided to appeal this, like I said, not only do I think it's irresponsible to the taxpayer but it's negligent."

Scanlon pointed out that the city has missed out on an entire season of work that needed to be done, including work on roadways and repairs to the roof of Shea's theater.

The comptroller's appeal is expected to be filed on Wednesday.

Buffalo Common Council member Mitch Nowakowski joined Voices and reacted to the comptroller appealing the judge's ruling.

