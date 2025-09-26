Judge rules against groups from WNY churches suing Diocese of Buffalo over clergy abuse settlement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A judge has ruled against groups from five Catholic parishes that filed a lawsuit against the Diocese of Buffalo to block payments that would go toward the diocese's $150 million settlement with more than 800 survivors of sexual abuse.

The settlement was announced in April. The diocese said it would be paid through unrestricted funds of the diocese and individual parishes, as well as contributions from members of Catholic affiliates.

In June, parishes learned how much they're being asked to pay towards the settlement. The contribution percentages range from 10 to 80 percent of each parish’s unrestricted cash and investments, with the highest percentage applied to parishes scheduled to be closed or merged.

All five parishes involved in the lawsuit — Blessed Sacrament in Tonawanda, Our Lady of Peace in Clarence, Saint Aloysius Gonzaga in Cheektowaga, St. John XXIII in West Seneca, and Saint Bernadette in Orchard Park — are slated to merge with other parishes under the diocese's restructuring plan.

The lawsuit was in protest of the 80% contribution the parishes were asked to make toward the settlement.

The judge determined that the court does not have the "civil jurisdiction" to block the payments. The churches will now have to make the contributions.

In June, diocese leaders spoke out about why parishes are being asked to contribute to the settlement. You can watch our previous story below and read more here.

