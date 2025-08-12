‘It would destroy these parishes’: Hearing held for parishes suing the Buffalo Diocese

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Several Catholic parishes in Western New York have taken legal action to stop contributions required to pay toward the $150 million diocesan bankruptcy settlement.

Attorneys representing parishioners and defense attorneys for the diocese presented their arguments in the State Supreme Court in Buffalo.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley attended Tuesday’s hearing.

Attorneys for the nine parishes suing the Buffalo Diocese and diocesan lawyers argued about their cases for about two hours before State Supreme Court Justice John Delmonte.

The churches are slated to close and merge with other parishes under the road to renewal, but they've received suspensions from the Vatican as their appeals are reviewed.

The lawsuit filed against the diocese is in protest of the 80 percent contribution these parishes have been asked to make toward the bankruptcy settlement.

Diocesan lawyers say the parishes must help settle the 900 Child Victim Act (CVA) cases against the diocese. However, parish lawyers argue that it would collapse these churches.

“Because in effect, it would destroy these parishes,” argued John Flaherty, attorney for parishes.

The parish attorneys are both saying the diocese must honor the suspensions for the Vatican.

But diocese lawyers begged the judge not to approve a preliminary injunction, saying it would have a “profound impact” on the proposed bankruptcy settlement.

"There has been a suggestion throughout the papers that this is just a diocese's liability – these parishes have nothing to do with it. Your honor, that's absolutely false,” Stephn Sharkey, diocesan attorney, told the judge. “These parishes themselves have been named in dozens of these cases, and they face independent exposure, legally themselves.”

Diocese Attorney Charles Sullivan told the court he also represents the diocese in the bankruptcy case.

“And the parishes that are the subject matter of this lawsuit will be left staring down the barrel of a very big gun. They will be left to defend the CVA actions,” Sullivan commented.

Mary Pruski, with Save Our Buffalo Churches, is part of this lawsuit. I asked her about concerns of parishes being held responsible, on their own, for the abuse cases.

“It is very scary, and the channeling injunction is again something that doesn't seem as secure as they had promised in the past. Many of the victims have come forward to say they also have a say in accepting the settlement, and many have said they are not going to vote to accept it,” replied Pruski.

Pruski says they want to give money to help the settlement. “We do want the survivors to receive whatever payment due that they are going to be awarded, but we can't do that on the back of parishes being harmed,” Pruski explained.

The judge has reserved his decision, saying he will need a “little bit of time” to review all the materials and arguments before he can decide on this lawsuit.

This is the list of the churches involved lawsuit against the Buffalo Diocese:



Blessed Sacrament in Tonawanda

Our Lady of Peace in Clarence

St. Aloysius Gonzaga in Cheektowaga

St. John XXIII in West Seneca

St. Bernadette in Orchard Park

All Saints Parish in Lockport

Holy Apostles Parish in Jamestown

St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Depew

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish and Diocese Shrine in Bowmansville

A diocesan leader at the court proceeding declined to comment, but the diocese issued the following statement:

"Despite the legal recourse that certain parishioners have pursued in State Supreme Court, we believe that the decision to bring together families of parishes—known as the Road to Renewal—is the surest path to defining the near- and longer-term future of Catholic ministry and impact across Western New York.



"We also remain committed to fulfilling the agreement which has been agreed to 'in principle' by the Creditors Committee—which consists primarily of victim-survivors—in order to support their healing and to allow the Diocese to emerge from Chapter 11 status and finally move beyond this difficult and protracted episode. This continues as our highest priority and we will not be deterred in our determination to meet this obligation."



The diocese must issue a finalized proposed bankruptcy plan to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Buffalo by September 1.

