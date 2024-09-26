"If You Give a Child a Book" campaign at Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) —"If You Give a Child a Book" campaign is officially underway in partnership with the Scripps Howard Foundation and Scholastic.

One of the main goals of the campaign is to further provide students access to diverse reading materials free of charge.

"Children need to see themselves reflected in the stories they read," said Charlin Riccio, the librarian at Stanley Makowski Early childhood Center.

She continued, "When kids see characters who look like them, come from similar backgrounds or share their experiences, it validates their identity and helps them to feel seen, values and understood."

You can learn find more information on the "If You Give a child a Book" campaign at wkbw.com/giveabook.

