'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign helping to change children's lives

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Books have the power to unlock new worlds for children, and that’s the driving force behind the annual Scripps Howard Fund’s "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, spearheaded by our parent company, EW Scripps.

This impactful initiative is dedicated to raising funds to provide books for children in Title I (low-income) schools within the communities served by Scripps stations. Every dollar donated goes directly toward purchasing books, allowing kids to choose their favorites during free Scholastic book fairs held throughout the school year.

Here in Buffalo, your contributions will help supply books to students at Stanley Makowski Early Childhood School on Jefferson Avenue. With 100% of donations staying local, each gift directly benefits the children who need it most.

Since the campaign’s inception, over one million books have been distributed, generating more than 90 million reading minutes. And the impact keeps growing! The focus is on students from kindergarten through third grade, a crucial period for developing literacy skills that many programs overlook. Research shows that access to books is a key predictor of a child’s academic success, but many children living in poverty lack this essential resource, hindering their ability to thrive in school.

Our goal is to ensure that each Title I school receives at least 10 books per student every year, giving children the tools they need to build strong reading skills and brighter futures.

Together, we can give every child the chance to own a book, experience the joy of reading, and unlock their full potential!

For more information, contact the Scripps Howard Fund at BookCampaign@scripps.com. Let’s make a lasting impact by sharing the gift of books and igniting a lifelong love of learning!