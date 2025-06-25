‘I apologize that we were not successful’: Chris Scanlon defeated in Buffalo mayoral primary

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It was a tough defeat for Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon, who was unable to win in the democratic primary race Tuesday night against the main opponent Sean Ryan, the Erie County Democratic Committee’s endorsed democrat.

“I did reach out to Senator Ryan and his team and congratulated them on the victory this evening,” Scanlon stated in his concession speech.

WKBW Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon delivers his concession speech.

Scanlon appeared before a large crowd of supporters at the Barrel Factory in south Buffalo on Tuesday. In his concession speech, Scanlon apologized to supporters because of his defeat.

“I apologize for not getting it done for you. I apologize that we were not successful,” Scanlon declared. “I want to apologize to you all for not being successful this evening.”

WKBW Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon.

Afterwards, I asked Scanlon if he would remain in the race for the November election.

“I don't want to talk about that right now. Tonight, I’m just focused on thanking all my incredible team, my supporters. There's a ton of people here tonight, I just want to make sure I get to each and every one of them to say thank you for the time and effort that they put into this campaign,” replied Scanlon. “I'm just so incredibly thankful to the team for the time that they put in. So that's what my focus is tonight, just thanking all of them, and we'll deal with that tomorrow."

WKBW Chris Scanlon supporters.

But Scanlon supporters sounded off and seem to want him to remain in the race. They gave him a rousing chant of “it's not over”, it’s not over,” they shouted.

Scanlon says one thing is for certain: he’s hoping to have time to put up his feet and spend time with his family now that this part of his campaign is over.

WKBW Chris Scanlon reached out and hug many of his supporters Tuesday night.

"My feet will be up tomorrow for sure, spend some time with the kids, and my wife. We haven't spent a whole lot of time with them in the last few months,” Scanlon commented.

