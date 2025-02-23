Erie County Democratic Committee endorses State Senator Sean Ryan in race for Buffalo Mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Democratic Committee has endorsed State Senator Sean Ryan in the race for Buffalo mayor, with the Democratic primary set for June 25th.

The endorsement was announced following three heavily attended conventions, where several candidates vied for the role of Buffalo's top official. The committee's decision comes with nearly four months remaining until primary day.

WKBW WKBW was there recording Sean Ryan's reaction to receiving the news he would be the recipient of the endorsement.

Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner stated that the party's executive committee chose to support Ryan based on feedback and 'straw-poll' votes from the city's elected committee membership.

Ryan beat out other candidates including Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon, former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield, and University District Common Council Member Rasheed Wyatt for the endorsement.

Scanlon said he was told by Zellner he wouldn't get the party's endorsement on Thursday, days before the endorsement was voted on.

In a statement, Scanlon says in part:

"My administration is laser-focused on delivering results for the city, and my campaign has overwhelming support, substantial resources, and we're confident that we'll win the Democratic primary in June."

