New York Senator Sean Ryan wins Buffalo mayoral primary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Senator Sean Ryan has won the Democratic primary for Buffalo mayor.

Ryan won the race Tuesday night, beating four other candidates, including acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon, who conceded just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ryan received 47 percent of the vote in the primary election. Scanlon received 35 percent.

On Monday, Ryan shared his vision for the changes he'd like to see as the city prepares for new leadership following Byron Brown's departure last year.

"People are looking for a change in how the City of Buffalo is run," Ryan told reporters. "They want a brand new approach, and I'm the person that's going to bring them to a brand new approach. I want the voters to see me as a change agent who has a history of getting accomplishments done. People are cautious. They've heard empty promises over the years."

Ryan received the endorsement of the Erie County Democratic Committee in February. Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner said the party's executive committee chose Ryan based on feedback and 'straw-poll' votes from the city's elected committee membership.

The Republican Party did not hold a primary election for mayor. The Erie County Republican Committee has endorsed James Gardner.

The general election will take place on November 4.

