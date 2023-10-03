General Motors Plant director shares where things stand locally

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — General Motors and Ford have announced an additional 500 layoffs at four Midwestern plants Monday, but so far no work stoppages in Western New York.

There are three local plants run by the "Big 3 Auto Companies".

Ford has one in Woodlawn, while General Motors has two in Lockport and the Town of Tonawanda.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun spoke with the plant director from the General Motors Plant in Tonawanda, along with a union official on where things stand locally.

A little over two weeks since the United Auto Workers have gone on strike.

General Motors Tonawanda Engine Plant Plant Director, Tara Wasik, who was appointed over the summer, said the new deal addresses wage increase, benefits, healthcare, inflation protection and job security.

"I think our offer is strong. I think it needs to be responsible in the sense that we have an obligation to many stakeholders in the company. Both our employees, our supply base, our customers and our communities," Tara Wasik said.

If a strike were to hit the plants in Western New York, General Motors has identified a plan but was not able to share details.

"We are good at making engines that go into some of GM's hottest vehicles so that is what we do best. We pride ourselves on our safety and our quality and that's what we want to continue to focus on," Wasik said.

United Auto Workers assistant director, Ray Jensen said, "We're asking for things like COLA, raises, retiree benefits, increases in pension, healthcare for all, pensions for all. So when people leave in 2007, it's considered a voluntary quit. They have no post-retirement healthcare and they have no post-retirement pension."

While a strike has not hit the automotive businesses in Western New York, it has hit parts of the education realm.

Monday, folks were seen rallying for teachers and professors at D'Youville University.

Jensen said, "D'Youville's bargaining team has been refusing to meet with them or make any progress so not only do we have solidarity within our unions, we have solidarity amongst our unions. An injury to one is an injury to all."

The union does not know if or when Western New York will be called to rally next, Jensen explained.

RELATED STORIES:

