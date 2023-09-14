'Our membership is ready to go’: UAW gears up for potential strike

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — The clock is ticking toward a contract expiring at midnight for the United Auto Workers. If a new deal is not reached the union says it will go out on strike against the nation’s three big automakers.

All eyes are on three local auto facilities as we wait to learn what will happen.

The union is standing strong against the big three automakers. but beyond the walls of this auto plant, community members wait and wonder what is next.

“We’ve been very connected to GM over the years over the decades, so we'll be ready for them to support them, for whatever we can do,” remarked Nick Christou, owner, Mitchell’s Tavern.

Mitchell's Tavern on Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda is just blocks away from the General Motor's Tonawanda Powertrain plant.

Owner Nick Christou tells me auto workers are regular customers. he says as a business owner, he understands both sides in this contract fight.

“I think everyone wants their share of money. It shouldn't be equal by any stretch, but you know, it's all connected and we all in the end, we all want to have a living, take care of our families, and have enjoy the time we have,” Christou replied.

“But make no mistake about it -- our membership is fired up and our membership is ready to go,” declared Ray Jensen, assistant director, UAW Region 9.

For weeks, local UAW members have been holding practice pickets to prepare for a potential strike.

UAW Region 9 Assistant Director Ray Jensen tells me if they do go on strike, it won't be at every facility. Instead, it's being called a “strategic strike”.

“The local leaders are standing by, and they are waiting for the call and if they get that call, they are going to have the membership ready,” Jensen explained.

At the heart of this labor contract is pay. The union is demanding a 40 percent wage increase over the next four years from the big three automakers -- Ford, Stellantis, and GM.

“The big three have made $21 billion dollars in profits in the first six months of this year alone and they made a quarter of a trillion — let me say it again — a quarter of a trillion dollars in profit in the last ten years,” Jensen described. “The CEO’s pay has gone up 40 percent in the last four years.”



“It’s crazy. It's a lot of money. But all those guys — the upper echelons — they make a ton of money, so it's not really fair. I’m doing the work and you're getting the money,” replied Ed Hark, Tonawanda resident.

At the same time, car prices are spiking. But the union denies its demands for higher wages will hike vehicle prices even higher.

“I love that the talking heads use that talking point. The car prices have gone up 40 percent in the last four years,” explained Jensen.

“Car prices are going to go up anyways, I don't care what anybody says,” Hark noted.

“Do you think there's going to be any movement or budging from the corporations?” Buckley asked. “That all depends on the companies. The last thing we want to do is go on strike. But it just depends on the proposals we get from the companies. We're hopeful that we can get a deal done by midnight, but I believe that we are still too far apart,” answered Jensen.

Thursday night at 10 p.m. the president of the UAW will be live on Facebook to discuss the situation and announce possible strike locations.

