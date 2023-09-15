UAW announcing “Stand Up” strike while workers in WNY to be called up to strike any day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nearly 150,000 UAW members across the country including thousands in Western New York putting their foot down and teaming up to fight for better pay and benefits.

A representative from the UAW in Western New York, Raymond Jensen, says as of right now the "Big 3 Automakers" aren’t taking the union's proposal seriously.

"We don't want to strike, however, we feel that if our labor is not valued we would definitely withhold our labor from these companies, and that's the ultimate power that we have,” Jensen says.

Jesen says the Big 3 is not doing right by its employees.

“The Big 3 had made 21 billion dollars in six months alone. They made a quarter of a trillion dollars in profit in the last ten years,” Jensen says. “The CEO pay has gone up to 40 percent while our members struggle to pay their bills. So their offer that they’re considering generous is miles apart from where we need to be.”

Down the street from the Ford Stamping Plant Facility is where the Woodlawn Diner would cater to many Ford workers.

7 news reporter Yoselin Person spoke with the owner of the diner, Keith Hooper, who says this strike hits home for him.

“For 16 years I was a United Steel Worker so I’ve been on two separate occasions where I’ve been in the strike line so I kind of know where it’s at,” Hooper says.

Hooper believes this strike won’t necessarily impact his business.

“We do get a few employees that do come in for breakfast and lunch, but I’m not sure about the other places as far as dinners would go for their later shifts,” Hooper says.

But Hooper says he’s standing with all UAW members.

“And I wish the guys the best and if they do go on strike we will be out supporting them,” he says.

Meanwhile the UAW is asking for Western New York’s support.

“We just ask that the community can be understanding and help out if one of our locals is called upon to go on strike here in WNY,” Jensen says.

Jensen says if the proposal is not where it needs to be, then the duration of the strike will be longer.