‘The mood is they are fired up’: Local UAW workers ready to strike if called

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (WKBW) — As the strike at some United Auto Worker plants continues, local UAW workers are not on strike. But they're ready to jump into action if they get called to the picket lines. 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley met with one local UAW leader to find out how local United Auto Workers are staying prepared.

“The mood is they are fired up and they're ready to go,” remarked Ray Jensen, assistant director, UAW Region 9.

WKBW Ray Jensen, assistant director, UAW Region 9.

Despite working under an expired contract, about 3,300 local UAW workers are still on the job in the Buffalo Niagara region at the GM plant in the Town of Tonawanda, GM in Lockport, and at the Ford stamping plant in Hamburg.

“They're just waiting. There's a lot of anxiety, right? Not knowing who it's going to be, so they've been ready, willing, and able to go if needed,” Jensen explained.

I met with the assistant director of UAW Region 9 at his Williamsville office and asked him about the strategy in this "Stand-Up Strike" and historic strike against the big three automakers, GM, Stellantis, and Ford. but only select plants are being asked to walk out so strike funds don't quickly run out.

WKBW UAW sign.

“This strategy is brilliant and it's just like who's next. The companies don't know it and there's just room to leverage - it leaves power to the negotiating teams,” described Jensen.

Striking workers will receive $500 a week in strike pay, but Jensen admits it could be a hardship for local workers if they strike.

“None of us want to go on strike and there is that fear of what if, but at some point, you have to put your foot down, you have to draw a line in the sand and say enough, is enough,” Jensen noted.

Local auto workers will hold a practice picket Tuesday outside the Lockport plant. On Wednesday they will host two solidarity rallies outside the GM Tonawanda plant.

WKBW Tuesday's planned practice picket.

Jensen tells me negotiations are going slow with the two sides still far apart.

WKBW Ray Jensen, assistant director, UAW Region 9.

“For years and years, these corporations have been making billions. We made sacrifices. Our memberships have made sacrifices, since the bankruptcy and we just want our fair share,” Jensen commented. “What do you say to those that disagree with that statement?” Buckley asked. “So, the general public sees a 40 percent wage increase — is what we're asking for — but we have members that are working that area making $16 hour and it takes them 8 years to get to full pay,” responded Jensen.

