'Find the best person': Mayor-Elect says Buffalo PD, FD commissioners will retire before he takes office

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor-Elect Sean Ryan says nether the Buffalo Police Commissioner nor the Buffalo Fire Commissioner will be in their positions, when he takes office in January.

Ryan's transition website has postings for Buffalo Fire Commissioner and Buffalo Police Commissioner.

Drantch: Can we surmise that people like [Buffalo Fire Commissioner] William Renaldo and [Buffalo Police Commissioner] Alphonso Wright will not be there when you are mayor?

Ryan: Those two in particular, I believe, have both publicly announced they're retiring. So that's an easy question.

Wright, according to SeeThroughNY, will make $202,554 in 2025. The last salary listed for Renaldo is from 2012 at $132,884.

In working to confirm this information about their retirement, a City of Buffalo spokesman said, "neither commissioner has said anything publicly about retirement."

WATCH: How will Ryan choose people for jobs?

Under Ryan's leadership, according to his transition website, the Police Commissioner will be paid $174,770. The Fire Commissioner would be paid $166,795.

Ryan said on Good Morning Buffalo's Second Cup, almost 400 people have applied for jobs within his administration since jobs were posted on Thursday.

"We'll have, hopefully, the best and the brightest," Ryan said.

Drantch: What it says to me, based on the job postings that you are now looking to hire for, is that you're almost trying to clean house from what was Byron Brown.

Ryan: Yeah, I don't know if that's the right word. But every new leader assembles their team...You can't inherit someone's management team. You've got to bring in your own management team.

"I don't know anyone in City Hall. Never worked in City government. So I'm not walking in with favorites. I'm not walking in with relationships. We're going to have an impartial team," Ryan said. "We're going to find the best person. If the best person currently sits in that seat, that's the person we are going to keep in that job."

Available exempt positions across city government have been posted at buildabetterbuffalo.com. Current employees whose positions will be posted are eligible to reapply for their jobs.

