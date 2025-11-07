BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On the heels of his landslide victory, Buffalo Mayor-Elect Sean Ryan says some big changes are coming to Buffalo City Hall.

Mayor-Elect Ryan announced his transition team Thursday morning at Buffalo State University, launching a comprehensive effort to fill more than 50 senior-level positions in his incoming administration.

The transition team will help recruit candidates for key roles, including all city commissioners, deputy commissioners and directors as Ryan prepares to take office.

"It's no secret that we have a lot of work to do to get the Buffalo we all deserve," Ryan said. "The work starts today. The work starts now."

WATCH: Buffalo Mayor-elect Sean Ryan announces transition team to fill dozens of city positions

Buffalo Mayor-elect Sean Ryan announces transition team to fill dozens of city positions

Ryan emphasized his commitment to merit-based hiring during the announcement.

"This won't be an administration based on nepotism, it won't be an administration based on political favors and patronage," Ryan said.

The transition team consists of more than 65 local leaders volunteering across seven subcommittees.

Former Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia is among the team members. Trini Ross, former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York, and Dr. Marie Cannon, president of Community Action Organization of Western New York, serve as co-chairs of the transition team.

"As a 30-year public servant myself, I know what we are looking for. Understand that the mission of being a public servant is about service, doing the absolute best for your community," Ross said.

"I said yes because we are in unprecedented times," Cannon said. "All levels of government, federal, state, county, including Buffalo, are facing challenging times both operationally and fiscally."

Ryan said he's seeking the most qualified candidates to help address various challenges, including the city's financial situation.

In addition to the transition team, Ryan has contracted a professional search firm specifically for the police and fire commissioner positions.

"Both of those roles need to be filled by somebody with a real forward-looking perspective on first responders and on public safety, how to make sure we have departments that engage in the best practices, the most efficient practices," Ryan said when asked about his vision for those roles.

Available exempt positions across city government have been posted at buildabetterbuffalo.com. Current employees whose positions will be posted are eligible to reapply for their jobs.

"This is going to be unlike probably any other political transition," Ryan said. "There are not people slotted for these jobs that we are interviewing for."