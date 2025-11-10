Buffalo Mayor-Elect Sean Ryan discusses increasing taxes, jobs, transition team and more

Buffalo Mayor-Elect Sean Ryan joined Second Cup on Monday and discussed several topics, including increasing taxes, jobs, his transition team and more.

"If someone tells you we don't need to raise taxes, they're lying to you," Ryan said. "We went 19 years in the City of Buffalo without raising taxes, that's why I said this financial situation, it's self-imposed, we did it to ourselves."

When asked how much taxes would or could go up, Ryan said it's unknown until they truly know what the deficit is.

Ryan also stressed that there can't be a "tax shock" in Buffalo, and they'll need the help of government partners.

"We can't have a tax shock; we need to have a soft landing," Ryan said. "We're going to be able to work with our government partners in Erie County and New York State to help us get that soft landing."

WATCH: Buffalo Mayor-Elect Sean Ryan discusses increasing taxes

Buffalo Mayor-Elect Sean Ryan discusses increasing taxes citing deficit in the city

During the conversation, Ryan also said neither the Buffalo Police Commissioner nor the Buffalo Fire Commissioner will be in their positions when he takes office in January.

Ed Drantch: Can we surmise that people like [Buffalo Fire Commissioner] William Renaldo and [Buffalo Police Commissioner] Alphonso Wright will not be there when you are mayor?

Ryan: Those two in particular, I believe, have both publicly announced they're retiring. So that's an easy question.

In working to confirm this information about their retirement, a City of Buffalo spokesman said, "neither commissioner has said anything publicly about retirement."

WATCH: How will Ryan choose people for jobs?

Mayor-Elect says Buffalo PD, FD commissioners will retire before he takes office

Ryan said on Good Morning Buffalo's Second Cup, almost 400 people have applied for jobs within his administration since jobs were posted on Thursday.

"We'll have, hopefully, the best and the brightest," Ryan said.

You can watch the full conversation with Ryan below.

Buffalo Mayor-Elect Sean Ryan joins Second Cup to discuss taxes, jobs, transition team and more

We also spoke to Ryan last week when he announced his transition team. You can watch that report below and read more here.