BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Terry Connors, the attorney representing the family of Nurul Amin Shah Alam, the 56-year-old Rohingya refugee whose death was ruled a homicide by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, said he died a "really horrible, tragic death."

"This poor man was placed in a hostile environment. From which it was unlikely he would ever be able to escape. I mean, he was blind in one eye, didn't speak our language," Connors said.

Nurul Amin Shah Alam was found dead on Perry Street near the KeyBank Center the night of February 24. The medical examiner concluded Shah Alam died of a perforated ulcer triggered by hypothermia and dehydration.

Five days before his death, Shah Alam was released on bail from the Erie County Holding Center. Border Patrol agents then picked him up on an immigration detainer. Federal authorities said once they realized he was not eligible for deportation, they dropped him off at a Tim Hortons in Riverside, but only the drive-thru was open at the time.

READ MORE: You can find a full timeline of events provided by Buffalo police, as well as additional information obtained by the 7 News I-Team, on our site here.

Connors noted that Shah Alam's family was waiting outside the holding center on Delaware Avenue to take him home upon his release.

"Family members were waiting outside of the holding center for him on Delaware Avenue, just prepared to take him home," Connors said. "They brought him food because of the cultural differences in the food that he was served at the holding center. They were there and prepared to do it, and he never came out that side door where all released prisoners usually come out."

WATCH: Family attorney reacts to Nurul Amin Shah Alam's death being ruled a homicide

Family attorney reacts to Nurul Amin Shah Alam's death being ruled a homicide

The Erie County District Attorney's Office is investigating the death, and the New York State Attorney General's Office is reviewing the case. There are also calls for the county legislature to examine how the sheriff's office handled Shah Alam's release. No criminal charges or lawsuits have been filed at this time.

"It's unlikely that a criminal prosecution," Connors said. "But it's not being ruled out because the district attorney is looking at it, but there will likely be civil litigation that will follow, and that's where you'll get most of the answers."

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