Man reported missing by Buffalo police found dead on Perry Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced that 56-year-old Nurul Amin Shah Alam, who was previously reported missing, was found dead.
Police reported Shah Alam was missing earlier this week and said he was last seen near the intersection of Niagara Street and Ontario Street.
On Wednesday, police said officers responded to a dead body call on the first block of Perry Street around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Shah Alam was identified by the Erie County Medical Examiner and his family was notified.
According to police, the Erie County Medical Examiner conducted a full autopsy and the cause of death was health related in nature. Exposure and homicide have been ruled out.
The Erie County Sheriff's Office released the following statement to 7 News on Wednesday:
“Nurul Amin Shah Alam was booked into the Erie County Holding Center on February 16, 2025 after being arrested by the Buffalo Police Department. Upon his admission, an immigration detainer was lodged by U.S. Border Patrol. Mr. Shah Alam was released from our custody on February 19, 2026 after bond was posted. Per Erie County Sheriff's Office standard practice, the agency that lodged the detainer was informed of Mr. Shah Alam's pending release. U.S. Border Patrol arrived at the Holding Center prior to the finalization of Mr. Shah Alam's release from Erie County Sheriff's Office custody. We did not delay - nor do we ever delay - the release process based on a detainer. Any inquiries about the circumstances that occurred after Mr. Shah Alam's release from our custody should be referred to the appropriate agencies."