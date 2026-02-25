Man reported missing by Buffalo police found dead on Perry Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced that 56-year-old Nurul Amin Shah Alam, who was previously reported missing, was found dead.

Police reported Shah Alam was missing earlier this week and said he was last seen near the intersection of Niagara Street and Ontario Street.

On Wednesday, police said officers responded to a dead body call on the first block of Perry Street around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Shah Alam was identified by the Erie County Medical Examiner and his family was notified.

According to police, the Erie County Medical Examiner conducted a full autopsy and the cause of death was health related in nature. Exposure and homicide have been ruled out.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office released the following statement to 7 News on Wednesday: