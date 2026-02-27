New details released that provide a timeline of events following death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New details have been released that provide a timeline of events following the death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam.

Shah Alam, who was 56 years old, was found dead in Buffalo days after he was mistakenly taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and then released.

Below you'll find a timeline of events provided by Buffalo police as well as additional information obtained by the 7 News I-Team.

In December 2024, Shah Alam arrived in Buffalo as a refugee with his wife and two of his children in search of a better life.

In February 2025, in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood, police responded to a suspicious person call and found Shah Alam in a backyard on Tonawanda Street. Body camera video obtained by the 7 News I-Team from the arrest shows him approaching officers with two poles in his hand. The officers deploy their tasers, but he keeps approaching, swinging the poles until police take him down to the ground. Police said he bit an officer who was trying to handcuff him, breaking the skin, and he smelled of alcohol. He was charged with felony assault and eight lesser charges. A day later, he was arraigned and held on $25,000 bail. A federal immigration detainer was issued after his arrest.

Months later, Erie County District Attorney Michael Kane offered a reduced plea to Shah Alam. He said it was in the interest of justice. With the felony, the DA said Shah Alam could have been deported. His bail was modified to $5,000 cash or bond.

On February 9, 2026, Shah Alam pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor crimes. His bail was continued at $5,000 cash or bond and the matter was scheduled for sentencing on March 24. The DA believed he would still be held until sentencing, but bond was posted on February 19.

On February 19, police said deputies at the Erie County Holding Center released Shah Alam.

On February 22, Attorney Benjamin Macaluso with the Legal Aid Bureau reported Shah Alam missing at the B District Station. According to police, Macaluso said he was unable to confirm his client’s location despite contacting federal authorities. A Missing Person Report was submitted.

On February 23, police said information obtained by the assigned detective led the detective to believe that the missing person was in the custody of federal authorities. The department updated the status of the case to “closed” within its internal case management system.

"It is important to clarify that closing a case in the Department’s local case management system is an administrative action reflecting that the individual’s whereabouts were believed to be known," police said. "However, the missing person entry in state and national law enforcement databases remained active and continued to reflect a status of 'Missing.' This ensures that any law enforcement agency encountering the individual would receive a notification that he had previously been reported missing."

Police said the detective contacted the reporting party and left a voicemail advising that Shah Alam was believed to be in law enforcement custody.

About four hours later, the case is reopened. Police said the assigned detective received information that the initial report was inaccurate and Shah Alam was not in the custody of federal authorities. The detective resumed the investigation.

On February 24, investigators spoke with a neighbor after developing a former address for Shah Aalam. The neighbor told officers the family had not lived there for about a year and provided contact information for his son. Police said detectives spoke with the son, who said his last contact was on February 19 while he was at the holding center. According to police, he indicated that he understood his father was released to federal authorities. Police said they were able to ascertain that he was driven to the Tim Hortons at 2207 Niagara Street.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Spokesperson released a statement to 7 News that said in part that "Border Patrol agents offered him a courtesy ride, which he chose to accept to a coffee shop, determined to be a warm, safe location near his last known address, rather than be released directly from the Border Patrol station."

"On February 19, 2026, Erie County Sheriff’s Department alerted Border Patrol about a non-citizen in their custody. Our agents confirmed that Mr. Shah Alam entered the United States as a refugee on December 24, 2024, and was not amenable to removal. Border Patrol agents offered him a courtesy ride, which he chose to accept to a coffee shop, determined to be a warm, safe location near his last known address, rather than be released directly from the Border Patrol station. He showed no signs of distress, mobility issues, or disabilities requiring special assistance. The U.S. Border Patrol defers to the Buffalo Police Department for further questions."

Police said detectives checked local hospitals and shelters and canvassed the surrounding neighborhood. They distributed copies of a Be On the Look Out notice and spoke with employees at nearby stores, including the Tim Hortons.

Around 8:30 on February 24, police said a passerby called 911 to report an unresponsive man who appeared not to be breathing at 56 Perry Street. According to police, the caller said the man was moving at approximately 5:30 p.m., but when she passed by the location again at approximately 8:30 p.m., she observed that he was no longer moving and called 911.

Police said Buffalo Fire Department personnel responded and initiated chest compressions, and officers admistered narcan. AMR responded and pronounced the man dead. Police said BPD cameras in the area had been offline since February 19 due to prior criminal mischief to the infrastructure that supports the network.

On February 25, police said the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Shah Alam's identity via X-ray comparison and the family was notified.

Shah Alam was laid to rest on Thursday. We spoke with a family friend and spokesperson, who said the family is calling for justice. You can find the full story here.